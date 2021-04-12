Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of G opened at $44.44 on Monday. Genpact has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 27.56%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

