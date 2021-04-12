Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of research firms have commented on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Gentex by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gentex by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after buying an additional 715,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. Gentex has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

