Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stake Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 72,007 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.14% of Gentherm worth $24,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after buying an additional 356,994 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 390,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $76.30 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

In other Gentherm news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $121,110.00. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

