Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock opened at $116.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.