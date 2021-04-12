GeoCoin (GEO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,359.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $3,359.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001329 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00063032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.28 or 0.00411930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,013.31 or 0.99972089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00138860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000848 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

