George Weston (WNGRF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of George Weston (OTCMKTS: WNGRF) in the last few weeks:
- 3/25/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $122.00 to $131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $112.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $115.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – George Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $117.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of WNGRF opened at $88.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston Limited has a 52-week low of $68.47 and a 52-week high of $88.91.
George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.71%.
