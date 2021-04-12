Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.87 ($118.67).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GXI opened at €86.65 ($101.94) on Monday. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €61.70 ($72.59) and a one year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 30.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €85.50 and a 200-day moving average of €90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

