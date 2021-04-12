GET Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.94 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.56 or 0.00009280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $63.36 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00055513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.00668872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00088314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00044056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00035817 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

