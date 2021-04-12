Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.83

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Getinge presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.5226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Getinge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

