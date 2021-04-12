GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a growth of 7,350.0% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 718,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:GIGM traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.12. 136,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.13. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

