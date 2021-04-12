Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 310,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,655 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 61,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.7% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $64.85. 70,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,493,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

