Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Increased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 57.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 310,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 61,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.64. 292,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,493,329. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

