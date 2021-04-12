Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 281,754 shares.The stock last traded at $19.38 and had previously closed at $18.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $534.67 million, a P/E ratio of -157.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.