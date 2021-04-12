GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,563.85 ($20.43).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,299.80 ($16.98) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £65.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,259.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,350.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 638 shares of company stock valued at $867,635.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

