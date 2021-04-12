Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLEN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glencore to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 278 ($3.63).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £38.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 288.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.99. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 130.12 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 329.26 ($4.30).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

