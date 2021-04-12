Glencore’s (GLNCY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.93. 139,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,004. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.