Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 26,315 shares.The stock last traded at $11.83 and had previously closed at $12.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at $1,768,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,873,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores.

