Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 26,315 shares.The stock last traded at $11.83 and had previously closed at $12.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at $1,768,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,873,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores.

