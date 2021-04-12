Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) Trading Up 1.1%

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 25,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 22,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

