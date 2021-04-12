Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN opened at $213.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.49 and its 200-day moving average is $192.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.99 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.