Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Capitalization Hits $6.90 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $174,769.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00086084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.96 or 0.00637138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

GSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

