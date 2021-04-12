Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 6.8%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 39,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 43,289,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. Research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Globalstar by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.