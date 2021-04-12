GMB (GMB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $314.00

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 67.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. GMB has a market cap of $295,678.89 and $314.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GMB has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. One GMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00086162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00644960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00034768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00041841 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 coins. The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

