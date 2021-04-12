Gmt Capital Corp Sells 1,052,600 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $694,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,489,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 238,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $164,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $889,103.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $1,024,754.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 389,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $183,065.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 303,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $148,470.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 700,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $399,285.00.

GTE traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 157,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,424,822. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $239.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 648,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

