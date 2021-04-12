GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.0697 on Major Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $667,814.13 and $3,814.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008762 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

