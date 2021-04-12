GoChain (GO) Market Cap Hits $65.66 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a market cap of $65.66 million and $3.56 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoChain has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,128,392,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,642,426 coins. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

