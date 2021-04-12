Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Cap Hits $6,373.60

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $6,373.60 and $156.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00290058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.29 or 0.00708020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,339.69 or 0.99517968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.58 or 0.00950959 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00018430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

