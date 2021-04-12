Gold Poker Price Hits $0.0024 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 100.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $12,630.65 and approximately $288.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00066642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00275780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.05 or 0.00707351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,512.99 or 0.99996414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.08 or 0.00970130 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

