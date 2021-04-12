Gold Royalty Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 19th (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty’s (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 19th. Gold Royalty had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $4.63 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

About Gold Royalty



