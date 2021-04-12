GoldFund Tops 24-Hour Volume of $482.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $279,250.66 and $482.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006053 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002188 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

