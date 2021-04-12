Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Position Reduced by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,376 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 5.4% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after buying an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 691,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.83. 5,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

