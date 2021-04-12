Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 10.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after buying an additional 1,323,588 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after purchasing an additional 556,415 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,078,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after purchasing an additional 336,239 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,923,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $82.27.

