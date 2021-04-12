Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.88 Million

Brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to post $77.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.11 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $31.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $318.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.52 million to $348.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $332.78 million, with estimates ranging from $302.01 million to $363.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

GSBD opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

