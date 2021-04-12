Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Cut by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $25,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after buying an additional 430,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.12. 261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,443. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.14.

