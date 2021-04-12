GoldMint Market Capitalization Tops $441,101.23 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $441,101.23 and approximately $1,015.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00054191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00680177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00087689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00035366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00040952 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

