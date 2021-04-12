Golem (GLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $582.66 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Golem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $582.66 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00054162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.66 or 0.00675725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00086784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00034962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00040622 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

