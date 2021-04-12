Good Works Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 19th (OTCMKTS:GWACU)

Good Works Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GWACU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 19th. Good Works Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GWACU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Good Works Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.93.
Good Works Acquisition Company Profile
