Goodfood Market’s (FOOD) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight Capital cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.86.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of FOOD stock traded down C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$8.40. 434,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$610.13 million and a PE ratio of -233.89. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$3.25 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.03.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.