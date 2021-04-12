GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other GoodRx news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,897,962 shares of company stock worth $69,101,192.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $6,394,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDRX opened at $40.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

