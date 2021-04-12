GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Down 7.5%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.10. 94,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,926,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,947. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth about $117,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth about $1,310,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

