Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Achieves Market Cap of $7.39 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00003720 BTC on popular exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00055278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.01 or 0.00671612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00035855 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars.

