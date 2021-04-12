Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,091.00

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,091 ($14.25) and last traded at GBX 1,065 ($13.91), with a volume of 30256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,066 ($13.93).

Separately, Shore Capital raised their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Grafton Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 878 ($11.47).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,013.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 876.03. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total value of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

