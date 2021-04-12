Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GROUF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

