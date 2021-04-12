Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 309 ($4.04).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 280.60 ($3.67) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 238.99 ($3.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 270.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 280.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £301.40 ($393.78).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

