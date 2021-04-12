Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.75

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 312351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $698.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after buying an additional 397,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 227,011 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

