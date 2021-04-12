Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 474 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $272.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.28 and a 200-day moving average of $247.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $272.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

