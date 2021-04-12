Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 14,345 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 278,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 846,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 112,822 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.