Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $20.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $150.87 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $150.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

