Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average is $64.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42.

