Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,391 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 4.5% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $26,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,953,000 after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.68 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $120.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

