Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 969 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.55 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.29 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.